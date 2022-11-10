Blake Martinez announces his retirement

Getty Images

There may be something in the water at the Raiders facility on Thursday.

After reports emerged the club is placing tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, now comes news of a defensive player hanging up his cleats.

Linebacker Blake Martinez has announced his retirement. It comes on the heels of him playing 91 percent of the defensive snaps in Las Vegas’ Week Nine loss to Jacksonville.

Martinez was listed on Wednesday’s Raiders injury report as a non-participant in practice for personal reasons.

“I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football!” Martinez wrote in a post on Instagram. “I had an amazing journey with some incredible franchises, and made lifelong friendships. I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions! I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years!”

Martinez signed with the Raiders in October. He appeared in four games for the franchise, recording 20 total tackles.

Martinez, 28, began his career as a Packers fourth-round pick in 2016. He played 61 games with 57 starts for the franchise before signing with the Giants as a free agent in 2020. Martinez suffered a torn ACL in Week Three of last season.

He ends his career with 84 appearances and 78 starts, four interceptions, 13.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 22 passes defensed.