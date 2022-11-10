Brandin Cooks: I’m frustrated; I want to win now

Getty Images

Texans receiver Brandin Cooks is back with the team, but is he fully committed? Cooks spoke to the media for the first time since leaving the team and missing last Thursday’s game against the Eagles.

On Thursday, Cooks admitted his frustration at not being traded before the Nov. 1 deadline.

“Man, I’m human. I’m frustrated, absolutely,” Cooks said, via video from Shaun Bijani of 610 KILT AM. “I want to win. That’s not the case. That’s what’s going on. That’s the way I express my emotion. I think we all want to win. We’re all frustrated in some sense. That’s where I stand with that.”

The Texans engaged in trade talks with multiple teams, including the Cowboys, but his $18 million in guarantees for 2023 proved a roadblock. The Texans likely will have to eat a portion of the guaranteed money if they want to move him in the offseason.

Cooks was asked whether he is open to staying in Houston long term.

“How I’m feeling right now, take a day-by-day process,” Cooks said. “I’m here now for the time being. As far as everything else, getting worked out, we’ll keep that internal.”

Cooks voiced his displeasure on social media immediately after the trade deadline, writing, “Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Cross the line with my playing career.”

Cooks, who was close with now departed team executive Jack Easterby, was excused from practice Tuesday and Wednesday last week. He did not play last Thursday night, and though he returned to the team Friday, he did not return to practice until today.

Cooks was limited in Thursday’s practice.

“Last week, as you know coach said when you don’t practice, you don’t play,” Cooks said. “As far as everything else, I’m keeping that internal.”

He is expected to play this week.

“I mean, at this point in my career, I’m not sure if you’re calling this a rebuild, but I think anyone later on in their career wouldn’t necessarily want to be part of a ‘rebuild,'” Cooks said. “You work too hard. You want to win [with] all the work that you put in. Obviously, you understand organizations throughout the league go through that. At the end of the day, I want to win and compete now. That’s always been my thought process.”