Byron Leftwich backs Tom Brady’s claim that effort has been an issue

Getty Images

On Monday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said the team’s effort of late has been “embarrassing.” On Tuesday, coach Todd Bowles disagreed with Brady’s take.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich broke the tie. Advantage, Brady.

“It hasn’t been every down,” Leftwich said when asked about effort level, via JoeBucsFan.com. “We’ve had downs where we can be better from an effort standpoint. It’s been addressed, and I think we can get better. And that’s what I mean about, ‘What we can fix?’ I think we can fix all the things that have been in our way throughout the year. Obviously, it’s been a tough beginning of the year; a lot of things have been going on. So as I think we’re beginning to settle down, we’re getting more into football mode, more aware of what we need to do.

“We can’t be talking effort. We can’t be talking effort from really anybody, especially this time of year.”

Leftwich is right about that. It’s November. Effort should be implied. It definitely shouldn’t be “embarrassing.”