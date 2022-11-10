Cardinals cut Michael Dogbe

Getty Images

The Cardinals waived veteran defensive lineman Michael Dogbe on Thursday, clearing a roster spot heading into Sunday’s game with the Rams.

The team did not announce a corresponding move.

They could use the spot for safety Charles Washington to return from injured reserve this week. Washington returned to practice this week, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph mentioned Washington as possible help at the position with Budda Baker‘s injury.

Dogbe could return to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Cardinals made Dogbe a seventh-round pick in 2019.

He had played all nine games this season with two starts, seeing action on 157 defensive snaps and 36 on special teams. Dogbe has 13 tackles this season.