Case Keenum: I’ve been in all situations, doing the same thing I’ve done every week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 10, 2022, 11:12 AM EST
NFL: OCT 16 Bills at Chiefs
Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s availability for this Sunday’s game against the Vikings is up in the air because of a right elbow injury, but Case Keenum said that isn’t changing anything about his own preparation this week.

Keenum would get the start against one of his former teams in the event that Allen can’t play and he told reporters on Wednesday that he’s “doing the same thing I do every week” because his time in the league has forced him to be adaptable to all circumstances.

“I’ve been in all situations,” Keenum said, via the team’s website. “Played a lot without any practice, know how to do that, step into the middle of the game. I’ve practiced some and then played, I’ve practiced very little and played. I’ve literally been in any situation you could probably think of throughout the week.”

Allen didn’t practice on Wednesday, so Keenum got plenty of work to kick off the week. If that continues on Thursday and Friday, he’ll be well prepared for whatever happens on Sunday.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Case Keenum: I’ve been in all situations, doing the same thing I’ve done every week

  1. Let’s not forget that as QB of the Vikings, he got them to their best record in 24 years and furthest postseason progress in 15 years, and they’ve been trying to regain that success ever since.

    One of many cautionary tales of “it’s working, so let’s break it”. (See Raiders, Las Vegas)

    I expect he’ll do quite well if he has to start (and if the Bills are smart, they’ll let Allen recover for at least a week).

  3. Maybe Case Keenum will someday be put into the pantheon of back up QBs with Earl Morrall,Jeff Hostetler,Frank Reich,Brad Johnson and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

  4. If Allen needs time, Buffalo is gonna get tuned up more and more. They think they are some kind of legendary team and they haven’t ever won anything.

  5. Would it surprise anyone if this was a ruse and Josh Allen played on Sunday like there’s nothing wrong.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.