Case Keenum: I’ve been in all situations, doing the same thing I’ve done every week

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s availability for this Sunday’s game against the Vikings is up in the air because of a right elbow injury, but Case Keenum said that isn’t changing anything about his own preparation this week.

Keenum would get the start against one of his former teams in the event that Allen can’t play and he told reporters on Wednesday that he’s “doing the same thing I do every week” because his time in the league has forced him to be adaptable to all circumstances.

“I’ve been in all situations,” Keenum said, via the team’s website. “Played a lot without any practice, know how to do that, step into the middle of the game. I’ve practiced some and then played, I’ve practiced very little and played. I’ve literally been in any situation you could probably think of throughout the week.”

Allen didn’t practice on Wednesday, so Keenum got plenty of work to kick off the week. If that continues on Thursday and Friday, he’ll be well prepared for whatever happens on Sunday.