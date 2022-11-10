Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker says he’s still not 100 percent healthy after Week 1 injury

Getty Images

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker injured his ankle in Week One, and he says it is still affecting him heading into Week 10.

Butker said he’s doing what he can, but he still doesn’t approach his kicks the way he would if the ankle were fully healthy.

“I’m not at 100 percent, no,” Butker said, via the Kansas City Star. “I mean, if I was at 100%, I’d be doing full steps on my kickoffs or going back to the 10 yards and everything.”

Butker missed an extra point and a 47-yard field goal attempt on Sunday night against the Titans. Butker acknowledged he needs to get better.

“I think every week, I’ve gotten better in practice, but you’ve got to keep improving,” Butker said. “I’m good enough to be out there. I’m good enough to have the strength, right? That’s not an issue, but my mind tells my body to do certain things, and it’s just not happening every single time.”

With Butker out, the Chiefs had Matthew Wright kick for two games and Matt Ammendola for two games. But now they’ve decided that Butker — even at less than 100 percent — is their best option. They’ll hope he gets all the way to 100 percent soon.