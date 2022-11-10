Colts get Jake Funk, cut Phillip Lindsay

Getty Images

The Colts have made a running back switch on their practice squad.

Jake Funk was signed to the practice squad in Indianapolis today, and Phillip Lindsay was released.

Funk has spent time with the Saints and Rams and is a solid kickoff returner and special teams player in addition to playing on offense.

Lindsay was one of the best stories in the NFL when he made the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie with the Broncos in 2018, but after opening his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, his production has plummeted. This year he has just 15 carries for 49 yards and six catches for 19 yards.