Commanders alert fans to unrefunded security deposits

Posted by Mike Florio on November 10, 2022, 12:42 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders
As the Commanders await Thursday’s “major announcement” from D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine regarding his investigation of the team, the team quietly has taken action apparently aimed at minimizing potential criminal and/or civil liability to its paying customers.

Via Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in D.C., multiple listeners have receive a letter from the team regarding security deposits previously made for season tickets or suites. Paulsen posted a copy of the letter, which explains to the recipient that a refund may be due.

The letter also contends that the team “previously sent you a letter to alert you of this balance, but did not receive a response,” and that “state law may require the Team to report and/or remit the funds in your account to the state if you do no claim them.”

More than three hours ago, we contacted the team seeking confirmation as to the legitimacy of the letter, the number of fans who have received it, and the date(s) on which the letter was sent. The team has not yet provided a substantive response.

The effort to disseminate the unrefunded security deposits and/or to transfer any unclaimed funds to the state for proper handling meshes with one of the contentions raised in an April 2022 letter from the House Oversight Committee to the Federal Trade Commission, with copies to Racine and other Attorneys General.

The letter explained that former Commanders employee Jason Friedman “provided the Committee with information and documents indicating that the Commanders routinely withheld security deposits that should have been returned to customers who had purchased multiyear season tickets for specific seats, referred to as seat leases,” and that “team executives directed employees to establish roadblocks to prevent customers from obtaining the security deposits they were due — effectively allowing the team to retain that money.”

Whether roadblocks were or weren’t created by the team, it appears that security deposits haven’t been refunded, and that perhaps the money should have been turned over to the state a long time ago. It also appears that the Commanders are concerned about what may happen because of it; otherwise, they possibly wouldn’t be mobilizing now to pay the money back or surrender it to the proper authorities.

16 responses to “Commanders alert fans to unrefunded security deposits

  2. Lookout NFL!!

    Danny-Boy is going Scorched Earth!!!! And he’s going to bring a few folks down with him!

    Not only is it time to break out some popcorn. I may need some buffalo wings and a pitch out beer!

    It’s going to be a heck of a holiday season for the league!!!!

    LOL!

  3. The culture of greed and scummieness prevails.

    Thank you Danny. And Roger. And Jerruh. And the rest of the league that protects Mr. Snyder.

  4. “….did not receive a response” only works if a few paying customers were involved. Because 100% responses is next to impossible. I would love to know how many letters were sent out. I’m sure that the teams database of customers has all that info.

  5. Wrong. The usual suspects in the media are jealous Mr. Snyder is going to get $7+ billion for the team so they’re trying to smear him again in a feeble attempt to drive down the sale price.

  9. This fan of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles is not all surprised by the depths to which Dan Snyder sunk to siphon money from their loyal fans.
    It is truly sad how low this once proud franchise has been driven. The league will be a better place when Snyder has been removed from it.
    That is all.

  10. Nice try, Dan.

    amaf22 says:
    November 10, 2022 at 12:57 pm
    Wrong. The usual suspects in the media are jealous Mr. Snyder is going to get $7+ billion for the team so they’re trying to smear him again in a feeble attempt to drive down the sale price.

  15. I am sure this happens all over the league and not just the Commode-ers.
    Fans have to very aware of PSLs because the teams will find every way to bilk them, while doing NOTHING for the communities that support them.

