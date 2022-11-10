Curtis Bolton signed to active roster after Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow placed on IR

Getty Images

The Raiders made official the moves of tight end Darren Waller (strained left hamstring) and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow (ribs/hamstring) to injured reserve, announcing the news Thursday afternoon.

Waller and Renfrow will spend a minimum of four games on IR before becoming eligible to return.

The Raiders also placed linebacker Blake Martinez on the reserve/retired list.

The team reportedly is using one of the 53-player roster spots to sign tight end Jacob Hollister off the Vikings’ practice squad.

The Raiders announced the other move, signing linebacker Curtis Bolton to the active roster.

Bolton joined the Raiders’ this offseason after spending time with the Colts, 49ers and Lions in 2021. He has appeared in six career games and recorded four tackles on special teams.

The Raiders also signed linebacker Reggie Ragland to the practice squad Thursday.