D.C. Attorney General takes aim at NFL and Commanders for covering up Beth Wilkinson investigation

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine: Rising Prominence and Suing Donald Trump
District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine isn’t simply targeting the Commanders. He’s targeting the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, too.

Racine announced on Thursday that his office will file a civil lawsuit against the Commanders, owner Daniel Snyder, the NFL, and Goodell. The lawsuit, arising from Racine’s jurisdiction over matters of consumer protection, will allege that the defendants “collud[ed] to deceive residents of the District of Columbia” about the investigation conducted by the NFL.

“The defendants lies about what they knew, and then the defendants lied about what they were going to do about it,” Racine said.

Racine contends that the NFL hid the truth in order to protect the image of the team, and to maximize profits. Racine said the NFL “effectively buried” the findings.

The victims, per Racine, are the citizens of the District of Columbia, based on the lies they’ve been told.

“They have a right to know the truth about the companies they support,” Racine said.

The NFL and the Commanders undoubtedly will fight this lawsuit. While it’s unclear whether it has any merit, one thing should be obvious. The NFL won’t be able to utilize Page One of its litigation playbook — attempt to force the case into the league’s secret, rigged kangaroo court of arbitration.

This means that, unless the NFL can find a way to get the case dismissed before the discovery process begins, people like Snyder and Goodell will be grilled under oath, in sworn depositions.

“The depositions are likely to occur not on a yacht, but in a conference room in the District of Columbia,” Racine said. “Because no one is above the law.”

24 responses to “D.C. Attorney General takes aim at NFL and Commanders for covering up Beth Wilkinson investigation

  2. Let the grandstanding begin! Don’t get me wrong. Dan Snyder is a scumbag and needs to sell the team but I’d like to know how the District of Columbia AG is involved with a team that is headquartered in Virginia and plays in Maryland.

  4. Mike: with your lawyer hat on can you please help me out here. What happens if Snyder sells the team prior to this lawsuit being completed. Who pays the fines? From a “common sense” perspective, it seems Snyder was the bad guy here, but could the new owner of the team be forced to pay the fines at the end of the day?

    Also, does the NFL punish the commanders later with draft picks or salary cap hits even if under new ownership?

    This would be great to get your expert opinion on these types of things…

  5. Awesome! Accountability. Society actually functions in a more harmonious way when we know nobody, no matter their political, financial or popular standing is above being held accountable for their actions. I would argue that it’s truly the only way a democratic society can correctly function.

  9. Goodell is the leader of these antics. Arrest, try and convict. How does a sports commissioner get away with all of this and nothing happen?

  10. Good. I hope the AG successfully takes down both Snyder and the league office which has been in cahoots with him the entire time.

  11. What, pray tell, was “covered up”? Using this AG’s logic, shouldn’t he be suing the FBI and DOJ over the Russian Collusion hoax as well???????

  15. As much as I dislike Snyder, this is a very weak case. Looks like Racine could not come with substantial case, so he is nitpicking with this instead.

  16. This is a civil action, not a criminal action. Not pleasant for the NFL, but not a huge deal either.

  17. If the suit has merit, then many other state AGs likely have potential suits. I wish the NFL would just fire Goodell and invite every woman who has worked for an NFL club in the last 10-20 years & been wronged to come forward (with no penalty for breaching an NDA) and tell her story. Then – make it RIGHT. Retroactively give these women the titles they earned but were denied due to blatant discrimination. Pay those who suffered harm but were never compensated. Offer a legitimate mechanism for current club employees to complain without fear of retribution. I hate to think about how many thumbs downs this comment will get, but it has to be said

  18. So, Goodell makes 60 million a year to keep the league and the owners out of jackpot situations like this and yet here we are…

  19. Arrest, try and convict. How does a sports commissioner get away with all of this and nothing happen?
    ===========

    You’re smarter than this.

    He’s nothing more than a stooge for Kraft and the other owners.

  22. The house of cards is falling, but don’t worry, they’ll start building a new one shortly afterwards.

