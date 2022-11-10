Darren Waller heading to injured reserve

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 10, 2022, 1:16 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels recently said tight end Darren Waller‘s body will tell the team how much time off he needs. Apparently the amount of time will be at least four weeks.

Waller will go on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, according to multiple reports.

Under NFL rules, that means he’ll be out at least the next four weeks. That hurts Waller financially because his contract calls for him to get a $75,000 roster bonus for each game that he’s on the active roster.

Waller has had a disappointing and injury-plagued season, appearing in five games and catching 16 passes for 175 yards.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Darren Waller heading to injured reserve

  2. As a 50 year Raiders fan, this team is now a comedy show. Disgrace to the Raiders I grew up watching

  3. remember when i kept mentioning how he’s doing too many podcasts and not enough training? lots of thumbs down in the preseason, but now…?

  4. Wouldn’t hurt Derek Carr to have a frank discussion with Jim Plunkett on on how to win championships as a Raider.

  7. Honestly would he really be making a big difference this season even if he was out there? I have felt like he no longer part of the team, until articles like this come up. Maybe they can trade him for picks.

  8. Maybe he can sell some rap music to make up the 75k weekly?
    What a disappointment all around

  9. dejadoh says:
    November 10, 2022 at 1:46 pm
    Should have put that money into OL and DL.

    ————-

    This, times a million. Should have traded him when they could.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.