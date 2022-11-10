Davante Adams: They paid me to come here and make plays

Getty Images

After last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said the team got away what was working offensively when the team built up a 17-point lead and said they need to do a better job of sticking with things that are successful.

On Wednesday, Adams told reporters that he doesn’t put the failure to do that on coaches. He said he thinks plays were there to get made and that it is “really just execution from the players at the end of the day.”

Adams also said that he thinks the team should be more aggressive about getting him the ball. Adams said “they paid me to come here and make plays” and that the team can’t wait for him to be wide open to make them.

“At the end of the day, if we’re just going to concede and say, ‘Oh, they double-teamed Tae, so it’s forcing the ball to him if we threw it to him,’ then I’ve got no business being in this building, because that’s what teams are going to do,” Adams said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So, if you think that the only way I’m going to get the ball is when I’m singled up, then I’m going to have four catches on the year.”

Adams added that it’s not always about quantity and that it’s “beautiful” when the team is moving the ball without it being in his hands. When they aren’t, though, Adams thinks the team should be doing more to make sure he’s keeping the chains moving.