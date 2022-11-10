DeForest Buckner: Jeff Saturday came in with energy, we need that

Getty Images

There have been a lot of reactions to the Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich and most of them have been surprise that an NFL team would hire a coach without any coaching experience on the professional or collegiate levels.

On Wednesday, Colts players had their first chance to weigh in on that decision. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said it is “above my pay grade” to comment on Saturday’s lack of experience, but he said that his early interactions with the team have hit the right notes.

“He came in with energy,” Buckner said, via the Indianapolis Star. “That’s something we need right now.”

Saturday’s energy is evident in his press conferences, but it will be the team’s energy and performance on Sunday that ultimately determines how this experiment plays out in Indianapolis. Expectations outside the building don’t feel particularly high, but team owner Jim Irsay is adamant that this week’s moves aren’t designed to help the team get a high draft choice at the expense of winning.