Falcons elevate Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison for Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

The Falcons elevated offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football.

Both are standard practice squad elevations.

Neuzil made his NFL debut last week as a standard practice squad elevation. He played four special teams snaps.

Neuzil originally signed with the Falcons following the 2021 draft and has spent the past two seasons on the team’s practice squad.

Harrison has appeared in 84 games with 42 starts for the Colts and Jets. He also has spent time with the Bills and Giants since entering the league in 2014.

He spent training camp and the preseason with Atlanta this year before being signed to the practice squad this week.