For the Seahawks, the trip to Germany wasn’t much farther than it was for the Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers and Seahawks will meet in Germany on Sunday. At first blush, it seems like a much longer trip for Seattle than for Tampa Bay. But it’s not.

A PFT Live viewer sent a link earlier in the week to a “Great Circle Map,” showing the actual distance from both cities to Munich. It’s 8,503 kilometers (5,283 miles) from Seattle, and it’s 8,040 kilometers (4,995 miles) from Tampa.

The flight time directly to Munich is only 30 minutes longer; eight hours, 55 minutes from Tampa, and nine hours, 25 minutes from Seattle.

So there’s no real advantage for the Buccaneers. If anything, the Seahawks avoid facing a traditional “home” crowd in Tampa, as the Bucs give up what would be a ninth home game for a neutral-site showdown that may have a Super Bowl feel. Especially since the NFL got three million ticket requests for the game.