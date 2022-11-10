Jahan Dotson practicing Thursday

Getty Images

Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson has missed an extended stretch because of a hamstring injury, but it appears he could be making his return to the lineup against the Eagles on Monday night.

Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice, Dotson is in uniform and working in individual drills with the team. It’s the first time that he has been on the practice field since Week Seven.

Dotson had missed two games at that point and then aggravated the injury during practice, so his return to the field on Thursday doesn’t make him a sure thing for Monday’s game.

Dotson had 12 catches for 152 yards and four touchdowns in his first four games and that production would be a welcome addition to the 4-5 team’s chances of handing the Eagles their first loss of the season.