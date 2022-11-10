Jake Matthews heading back to Charlotte and is expected to play Thursday night

Getty Images

Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has had a busier day than expected and it is set to end with him helping the team try for a win in Charlotte on Thursday night.

Matthews left the team in order to fly back to Atlanta after his wife went into labor on Thursday morning. The hope when he left was that he’d be able to make it back in time to play against the Panthers and it appears all has worked out on that front.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that the Matthews family welcomed a baby boy on Thursday afternoon and that Matthews is flying back to Charlotte with Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

The flight is expected to get Matthews back in plenty of time to play in the NFC South matchup and complete what will go down as one of the most memorable days of his life.