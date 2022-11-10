Jason Verrett out for year after tearing Achilles in practice

Posted by Josh Alper on November 10, 2022, 3:42 PM EST
San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions
49ers cornerback Jason Verrett was activated off the physically unable to perform list late last month, but he was inactive in Week Eight and won’t be playing in any of the team’s remaining games.

The 49ers announced that Verrett will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles in Wednesday’s practice. Verrett was making his way back from a torn ACL and the Achilles tear is the latest in a long series of injuries that have derailed Verrett’s career.

He played in 13 games in 2020, but tore his ACL in Week One last year and only played one game in 2019 because of an ankle injury. He suffered another torn Achilles while with the Chargers in 2018 and was limited to five games in 2016 and 2017 after another torn ACL in 2016. Verrett also had a pair of injuries that limited him to six games as a rookie in 2014.

Verrett has been an effective player when healthy, but that long injury history shows that it just hasn’t been the case often enough.

13 responses to “Jason Verrett out for year after tearing Achilles in practice

  2. Unfortunate but this guy is more fragile than wet tissue paper. Time to part ways.

  5. NFL (Niners Football League) says:
    November 10, 2022 at 3:46 pm
    Unfortunate but this guy is more fragile than wet tissue paper. Time to part ways.
    ——–
    I think this was clear even back when the chargers let him go. For some reason the niners thought he was gonna all of the sudden get healthy over the past 3 or 4 years or so.

  6. I had zero expectations that he would ever contribute again. Hope he has success after his playing days because they are over. Maybe the 49ers will bring him back as a DB coach next season.

  7. bird2urmother says:
    November 10, 2022 at 4:00 pm
    NFL (Niners Football League) says:
    November 10, 2022 at 3:46 pm
    Unfortunate but this guy is more fragile than wet tissue paper. Time to part ways.
    ——–
    I think this was clear even back when the chargers let him go. For some reason the niners thought he was gonna all of the sudden get healthy over the past 3 or 4 years or so.

    ___

    He actually had a really good season(2020) in his time with the club. Unfortunately they held on to him too long and he spent the majority of his career rehabbing his long list of injuries.

  8. This is why I’m thinking about getting metal legs. It’s a risky operation, but it’ll be worth it.

  9. I wished I got a couple million $$$ for every knee and shoulder surgery I’ve had.
    I’m sure the kid doesn’t want the injuries,.. they want to be on the field,… but my god,… the money he’s been paid over the past 8 years and only 30 games or something close to that played. I think I’d retire.
    I hope everything works out for him.

  11. On the bright side at least he did not take out the other two players made of glass when his body failed, again.

