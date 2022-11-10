Jason Verrett out for year after tearing Achilles in practice

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Jason Verrett was activated off the physically unable to perform list late last month, but he was inactive in Week Eight and won’t be playing in any of the team’s remaining games.

The 49ers announced that Verrett will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles in Wednesday’s practice. Verrett was making his way back from a torn ACL and the Achilles tear is the latest in a long series of injuries that have derailed Verrett’s career.

He played in 13 games in 2020, but tore his ACL in Week One last year and only played one game in 2019 because of an ankle injury. He suffered another torn Achilles while with the Chargers in 2018 and was limited to five games in 2016 and 2017 after another torn ACL in 2016. Verrett also had a pair of injuries that limited him to six games as a rookie in 2014.

Verrett has been an effective player when healthy, but that long injury history shows that it just hasn’t been the case often enough.