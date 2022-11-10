Josh Allen absent during open portion of Bills practice Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 10, 2022, 1:24 PM EST
New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills
It looks like Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be listed as out of practice again on Thursday.

Reporters at the open portion of the Bills workout noted that Allen was not on the field with the rest of the team. Allen sat out of practice on Wednesday with the right elbow injury he picked up during last Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott called Allen day-to-day on Wednesday and said only that “we’ll see” if he’s able to play against the Vikings this Sunday. Allen has not missed a game since his rookie season. An elbow injury was also the reason why he missed multiple games that season.

If Allen can’t play, Case Keenum would get the nod at quarterback against his former team.

Permalink

9 responses to “Josh Allen absent during open portion of Bills practice Thursday

  1. Hoping Allen plays.. I’d rather the Vikings lose to the Bills with Allen instead of win vs the Bills without Allen……NFC vs AFC so the game doesn’t really matter much except to see where the Vikings are really at (with Allen)

  2. It’s time for the rest of the offense to step up; Superman won’t be there to save you.

  4. The Bills should not risk Allen’s 1/4 billion dollar arm on a nonconference game. Keenum can certainly play well enough to beat the Vikings.

  5. Game doesn’t matter? Every game matters, you only get 17 and nobody has anything clinched yet. I don’t think people who say, this is a non conference game so it’s not important, get it. I hope Allen is ok and gets back on the field asap. But the reality is if he can’t go it makes them worse. Getting the W is the most important thing. Keenum is a good QB but he’s a backup for a reason. If Minnesota wins vs Keenum I’m not going to care what other people think or say. I’ll take the win and move on

  6. VikingsBabe84 says:
    November 10, 2022 at 1:28 pm
    When did Wins stop counting for Playoff position

  7. That elbow injury can be serious. Here’s hoping it doesn’t get worse and lead to SEASON ENDING IR.

  8. Not a Josh fan but ya gotta love his attitude and playing ability. I hope he recovers quickly but his area of injury could keep him out a while. I’d rather keep him on the shelf and not ruin him for the future. Tough call. Good luck Josh!!

  9. They should have traded for Baker Mayfield when they had the chance. He would have been a fantastic backup!

