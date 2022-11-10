Kyler Murray returns to Cardinals practice

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 10, 2022, 2:03 PM EST
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s injury report with a hamstring issue. Arizona held a walk-through, so the report was just an estimation.

But according to multiple reporters on the scene, Murray was back for the portion of Thursday’s practice open to media.

That is a good sign for Murray’s potential availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Murray and Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford both have practice statuses worth monitoring this week, as Stafford is in the concussion protocol.

Multiple reporters also note Byron Murphy, Rodney Hudson, D.J. Humphries, and Max Garcia were not on the field for the start of practice.

Arizona’s full Thursday injury report will be released later in the day.

  1. “That is a good sign for Murray’s potential availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams.”

    But bad news for Cardinals fans hoping for a victory.

  2. It looks like he’s ready to go since he reportedly is almost 100% sure who the opponent is this week.

