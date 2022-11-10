Patrick Mahomes not concerned about impact of heavy workload

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the third-most passes in a single game in NFL history during last Sunday night’s overtime victory over the Titans, but he doesn’t think the 68 passes he threw last week will impact him this week.

Mahomes was asked at a Wednesday press conference if he’s doing anything differently this week in order to avoid overworking his arm as the team gets ready to face the Jaguars this Sunday.

“Ever since I’ve been young, I haven’t really got sore even when I pitched when I was younger,” Mahomes said. “So, usually just the normal stuff. We do different stuff that I do with my trainers and stuff like that, but other than that, I just try to keep that arm strength up and keep rolling.”

Mahomes said the game got “a little out of hand” in terms of how much they were throwing the ball, but added that the Chiefs want to be able to do whatever it takes to win games and that he believes they’ve shown the ability to do that.