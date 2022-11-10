PFT’s NFL Week 10 picks

USA TODAY Sports

The good news is I went 10-3 last week. The bad news is MDS went 11-2.

We disagreed on only one game. Thanks to the Raiders imploding (again), MDS got it right.

For the season, I’m now 87-49-1. MDS is 77-58-1.

This week, we disagree on two games. For all Week Ten picks, scroll away.

Falcons (-3) at Panthers

MDS’s take: Steve Wilks did a solid job of getting his team not to quit on the season after the firing of Matt Rhule and the trading of Christian McCaffrey. But as we saw last week against the Bengals, this Panthers team just isn’t good enough. The Falcons should win what will probably be another fairly dull Thursday night game.

MDS’s pick: Falcons 23, Panthers 13.

Florio’s take: Only 11 days after they had an epic battle in Atlanta, these teams seem to be moving in very different directions.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 27, Panthers 20.

Seahawks (+3) vs. Buccaneers

MDS’s take: The German fans get an intriguing game between two NFC division leaders. Geno Smith has played well this season, but the Bucs’ defense should be able to match up well with him.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 17, Seahawks 13.

Florio’s take: It will be a Super Bowl atmosphere in Munich, and Tom Brady knows a thing or two about thriving in that setting.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 22, Seahawks 17.

Vikings (+3.5) at Bills

MDS’s take: The status of Josh Allen’s elbow may make me regret this pick, but as of right now I don’t see the Vikings playing a competitive game against a Bills team that will be eager to rebound from last week’s loss.

MDS’s pick: Bills 31, Vikings 17.

Florio’s take: This pick is based on an educated guess that Josh Allen won’t play, and on a belief that the Minnesota offense is finding its groove, thanks to the T.J. Hockenson trade.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 24, Bills 20.

Lions (+3) at Bears

MDS’s take: The Bears’ offense has been much improved since the coaching staff finally did what Bears fans have been begging for and let Justin Fields make plays with his legs. They’ll have another good offensive game against a bad Lions defense.

MDS’s pick: Bears 30, Lions 20.

Florio’s take: The Bears have embraced the things Justin Fields does best, and it could help Chicago chase the last playoff spot in the NFC.

Florio’s pick: Bears 27, Lions 17.

Broncos (+3) at Titans

MDS’s take: Give Titans coach Mike Vrabel plenty of credit for having his team playing well despite the absence of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Vrabel will out-coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Titans will win.

MDS’s pick: Titans 27, Broncos 20.

Florio’s take: The Titans are simply in a different class than the Broncos.

Florio’s pick: Titans 24, Broncos 14.

Jaguars (+9.5) at Chiefs

MDS’s take: The Jaguars have a knack for keeping games close, and I think they’ll do it again before falling short in Kansas City.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 24, Jaguars 21.

Florio’s take: After a sluggish showing against the Titans, the Chiefs will be ready to deliver an easy knockout to an overmatched opponent.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 35, Jaguars 17.

Browns (+3.5) at Dolphins

MDS’s take: The Dolphins’ fast receivers will prove to be too much for the Browns’ secondary in a high-scoring game.

MDS’s pick: Dolphins 35, Browns 28.

Florio’s take: The team that wanted to trade for Deshaun Watson last year faces the team that did. Without Watson on the field, yet.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 31, Browns 24.

Texans (+5) at Giants

MDS’s take: The Texans may be the worst team in the league, and the Giants will beat them handily.

MDS’s pick: Giants 27, Texans 16.

Florio’s take: The Giants had two weeks to get ready for this one. They shouldn’t need two days.

Florio’s pick: Giants 24, Texans 14.

Saints (-2.5) at Steelers

MDS’s take: Andy Dalton hasn’t been good this year, but Kenny Pickett has been worse, and the Steelers are going to have a rough season as they go through the growing pains of their rookie quarterback.

MDS’s pick: Saints 27, Steelers 14.

Florio’s take: Short week and travel for the Saints. Bye week and home game for the Steelers. Throw in a dash of desperation and advantage, Pittsburgh.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 20, Saints 17.

Colts (+6) at Raiders

MDS’s take: Given the turmoil surrounding the Colts this week — and given how terrible they looked last week — I have a hard time seeing them playing competitively with anyone. Jim Irsay would love to see Jeff Saturday beat Josh McDaniels, but it’s not going to happen.

MDS’s pick: Raiders 27, Colts 12.

Florio’s take: If Josh McDaniels loses this one, he and Frank Reich will be able to watch games together for the rest of the season.

Florio’s pick: Raiders 24, Colts 13.

Cowboys (-5) at Packers

MDS’s take: Aaron Rodgers just isn’t playing well, and I don’t see a lot of reasons to think he’s going to turn it around over the second half of the season.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 28, Packers 20.

Florio’s take: Mike McCarty gets his revenge against a team that is circling the drain.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 31, Packers 17.

Cardinals (+3) at Rams

MDS’s take: Both of these teams are desperately trying to catch up to the Seahawks in the NFC West, which was not the way things were supposed to play out this season. I don’t like either the Rams’ or the Cardinals’ chances of getting to the playoffs, but I think the Rams are a little closer to a turnaround.

MDS’s pick: Rams 20, Cardinals 14.

Florio’s take: With or without Matthew Stafford, the Rams are sufficiently desperate to find a way to win this one.

Florio’s pick: Rams 26, Cardinals 20.

Chargers (+7) at 49ers

MDS’s take: This should be a close and exciting game, and I see Jimmy Garoppolo making a big throw late to make the difference.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 28, Chargers 24.

Florio’s take: The 49ers are getting ready to make their move.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 34, Chargers 21.

Commanders (+11) at Eagles

MDS’s take: The Commanders have played well since Taylor Heinicke took over as starting quarterback, but they’re not going to play well enough to give much of a game to the Eagles.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 31, Commanders 13.

Florio’s take: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman had better be ready to fill plenty of garbage time.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 35, Commanders 10.