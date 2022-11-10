Raiders to place Hunter Renfrow on IR

Getty Images

Tight end Darren Waller isn’t Las Vegas’ only significant offensive contributor going on injured reserve on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, receiver Hunter Renfrow is also being placed on IR with an oblique injury.

Renfrow was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with hamstring and ribs issues.

The fourth-year receiver also missed a couple of games earlier this season with a concussion. He has recorded 21 receptions for 192 yards this season. His yards per target are down from 8.1 last year to 6.6 in 2022.

Renfrow and Waller will be eligible to return for the Raiders’ Dec. 8 Thursday matchup against the Rams in Week 14.

As noted by Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, Las Vegas’ trio of Renfrow, Waller, and receiver Davante Adams have played together for just 62 offensive snaps in 2022.