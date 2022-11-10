Report: Raiders to sign Jacob Hollister off Vikings practice squad

Getty Images

The Raiders will be without tight end Darren Waller for at least the next four games and they’re making a move to add a player to help fill in for him on offense.

Getty Images…Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are signing tight end Jacob Hollister off of the Vikings practice squad. The team is putting Waller on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since Week Five.

Hollister signed with the Vikings after being released from the Raiders injured reserve list in early September.

Hollister appeared in two games for Minnesota this season and he’s also played for the Jaguars, Seahawks, and Patriots. He has 83 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns in 59 career games.

Foster Moreau and Jesper Horsted are the other tight ends for the Raiders.