Report: Raiders to sign Jacob Hollister off Vikings practice squad

Posted by Josh Alper on November 10, 2022, 3:29 PM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The Raiders will be without tight end Darren Waller for at least the next four games and they’re making a move to add a player to help fill in for him on offense.

Getty Images…Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are signing tight end Jacob Hollister off of the Vikings practice squad. The team is putting Waller on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since Week Five.

Hollister signed with the Vikings after being released from the Raiders injured reserve list in early September.

Hollister appeared in two games for Minnesota this season and he’s also played for the Jaguars, Seahawks, and Patriots. He has 83 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns in 59 career games.

Foster Moreau and Jesper Horsted are the other tight ends for the Raiders.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Report: Raiders to sign Jacob Hollister off Vikings practice squad

  1. This is awesome, it could be the Break he needs and the Break Raider nation needs to move on from this Bank Robber WALLER who tore our hearts out for not showing up for over a year after robbing us of this contract and ZERO production….Yes ZERO!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.