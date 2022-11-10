Russell Gage, Luke Goedeke don’t travel to Germany with Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won’t issue their injury designations for Sunday’s game until Friday, but we know that a handful of players will be ruled out once they hand them in.

The team announced that wide receiver Russell Gage, left guard Luke Goedeke, and linebacker J.J. Russell will not be making the trip to Germany to face the Seahawks.

Gage has been sidelined by a hamstring injury in recent weeks. Julio Jones (rest, knee) moved up to full participation after sitting on Wednesday, however.

Goedeke will miss his third straight game with a foot injury and Russell is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

While that trio will be out, it looks like safety Antoine Winfield will be back from his concussion. He was a full participant for the second straight day.

Wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, ankle), right guard Shaq Mason (personal, ankle), and quarterback Tom Brady (rest) were all listed as limited participants.