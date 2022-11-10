Ryan Tannehill up to full participation in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill took another step back toward the lineup at Thursday’s practice.

Tannehill has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but a return to face the Broncos on Sunday may be in the cards because he was up to full participation on Thursday. Tannehill was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but said that he was seeing progress with the injury.

A number of other Titans joined Tannehill in making the move from limited to full practice. Defensive lineman Denico Autry (not injury related), offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (toe), running back Dontrell Hilliard (groin), defensive back Lonnie Johnson (back), linebacker David Long (knee), and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle) also got in a full workout.

Running back Derrick Henry (not injury related) moved in the other direction. He was out of practice after a limited session on Wednesday, but he spoke to reporters and offered no sign of doubt about his availability for Sunday.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) was also out of practice and he’s been seen in a walking boot this week, but he hasn’t practiced over the last couple of weeks and has not missed any game action.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow), linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), nose tackle Teair Tartt (illness), defensive back Josh Thompson (knee), and cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) were also out of practice.