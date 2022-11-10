Seahawks won’t activate Tre Brown off PUP list this week

Getty Images

Cornerback Tre Brown will not be rejoining the Seahawks lineup this week.

Brown was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list a couple of weeks ago, but he is not going to be back on the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers in Munich. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Thursday that Brown is practicing well and the team wants him to continue doing so through the bye before bringing him back for game action.

Brown was a fourth-round pick last year and missed the first five games and final seven games of last season with knee injuries. He started three of the five games he did play and finished the year with 10 tackles.

Rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant have moved into leading roles at cornerback with Mike Jackson for the Seahawks this season. Brown’s return would give the team another option to throw into the mix down the stretch.