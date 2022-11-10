Steelers activate Damontae Kazee, place Chris Boswell on IR

Getty Images

The Steelers have made a pair of roster moves on Thursday related to their injured reserve list.

Pittsburgh has activated safety Damontae Kazee off the list and placed kicker Christ Boswell on IR.

Kazee has been out with a forearm injury suffered in the preseason. He signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh in free agency. Last season, Kazee recorded 52 total tackles, two interceptions, and a pair of forced fumbles in 17 games with Dallas.

Boswell is now out for the next four weeks with a groin injury. The Steelers signed kicker Matthew Wright off the Chiefs practice squad earlier this week, signaling Boswell would be out for a while.

Boswell has hit 12-of-16 field goals, all nine of his extra points, and sent 48 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks in 2022.

Wright, who also filled in for Boswell for three games in 2020, hit 3-of-4 field goals and eight extra points in two games with Kansas City this season.