Thursday Night Football: Laviska Shenault gives Panthers 10-0 lead

November 10, 2022
With wet and rainy conditions, there hasn’t been much to write home about from the first half of the Thursday night matchup between the Falcons and Panthers.

But receiver Laviska Shenault has scored the first touchdown of Week 10 midway through the second quarter.

The Panthers lead 10-0.

After Carolina got good field position from a short punt by Bradley Pinion, the Panthers took only two plays to get into the paint.

On second-and-8, quarterback P.J. Walker threw a backward pass to Shenault, who got a couple of blocks and went 41 yards down the left sideline to the end zone.

It was the second touchdown of the season for Shenault.

Carolina grabbed a 3-0 lead with Eddy Pineiro’s 46-yard field goal to cap the team’s first offensive possession.

1 responses to "Thursday Night Football: Laviska Shenault gives Panthers 10-0 lead

  1. Coach Smith needs to get this thing turned around quick because we really could have lost the last Carolina game and we’re onto a third straight loss right now. And maybe it’s time to see what Ridder has.

