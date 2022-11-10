Thursday Night Football: Panthers lead Falcons 13-3 at halftime

Getty Images

If you took the under for Thursday’s matchup between the Falcons and Panthers, you’re probably in good shape.

With wet and rainy conditions, offense was hard to come by in the first two quarters. While the Falcons got on the board as time expires in the second period, Carolina leads 13-3 at halftime.

The Panthers scored on their first drive with a 46-yard field goal by Eddy Piñeiro. But there was no more scoring until receiver Laviska Shenault took a backward pass 41 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.

After an ugly interception by Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, the Panthers got another 49-yard field goal to go up 13-0 with 1;47 left in the first half.

But the Falcons were able to go on a nice two-minute drive. Younghoe Koo connected on a 33-yard field goal to make the score 13-3.

Panthers QB P.J. Walker is 5-of-7 for 38 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. D’Onta Foreman leads with 55 yards on 14 carries.

On the other side, Mariota is 8-of-14 passing for 63 yards with a pick. Cordarrelle Patterson has 6 yards on 3 carries. Drake London leads with two catches for 19 yards.

The Panthers will have the ball first to begin the second half.