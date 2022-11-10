Thursday Night Football: Sam Darnold among the inactives

Getty Images

The Panthers activated quarterback Sam Darnold back to the 53-player roster earlier this week. But he will not dress tonight.

The team listed Darnold among its inactives for Thursday Night Football.

PJ Walker will start at quarterback, and Baker Mayfield will serve as the backup.

The Panthers’ other inactives are safety Juston Burris (concussion), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness), tackle Larnel Coleman and linebacker Arron Mosby.

Myles Hartsfield is expected to start at safety for Burris.

The Falcons’ inactives are tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), safety Erik Harris (foot), cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring), linebacker Nate Landman, offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison, tight end Anthony Firkser and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.