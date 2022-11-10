Tom Brady closing in on Aaron Rodgers’ record for consecutive passes without an interception

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 10, 2022, 12:37 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t thrown an interception since Week One, and he could set a new NFL record for consecutive passes without an interception.

Since that Week One interception (picked off in the fourth quarter by Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson), Brady has thrown 373 passes without an interception. That’s the second-most consecutive passes without an interception in NFL history.

The record is owned by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw 402 consecutive passes without an interception in 2018.

Brady owned the record before Rodgers: Brady threw 358 consecutive passes without an interception from Week Seven of 2010 until Week One of 2011. (Brady had a three-interception game in the Patriots’ loss to the Ravens in the playoffs after the 2010 season, but the NFL separates regular season and postseason records, so those playoff interceptions didn’t end Brady’s official streak.)

So far this season Brady has thrown 398 passes and only one was intercepted, meaning he has thrown interceptions on just 0.25 percent of his passes. That puts him on pace to break another of Rodgers’ records: The current record for lowest percentage of passes had intercepted in a season is 0.34, also set by Rodgers in 2018.

This has been far from Brady’s best season. But when it comes solely to avoiding interceptions, Brady is on his way to the best season in NFL history.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Tom Brady closing in on Aaron Rodgers’ record for consecutive passes without an interception

  3. As you keep losing games with putrid offensive play. Enjoy the meanjngless, self important record!

  5. Maybe that would be a more impressive stat if the 2 QBs had winning records this season.

  9. I probably could throw 3 yard curl routes too and not get an interception
    —————-

    You cannot even throw the ball 3 yards. Such wishful thinking on your end.

  10. I probably could throw 3 yard curl routes too and not get an interception

    ++++++++++++++

    You should at least say 4 yard, as 3 x 3 = 9 < 10 yards.

  11. GoodellMustGo says:
    November 10, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    I probably could throw 3 yard curl routes too and not get an interception
    _________

    No you couldn’t. 🤣

  12. Brady threw 358 consecutive passes without an interception from Week Seven of 2010 until Week One of 2011.
    —–
    That’s also a totally worthless record.

    He threw an INT against the Jets in the Divisional game in 2010. Almost was taken to the house by David Harris. Totally changed the complexion of that game. Jets made him look pathetic.

  13. “This has been far from Brady’s best season”
    ============

    Might want to fact check that.

    I would guess 2007 was FAR more impressive through this point of the season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.