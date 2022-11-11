49ers rule out Arik Armstead, but Deebo Samuel exits injury report

Getty Images

The 49ers will have receiver Deebo Samuel for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Samuel, receiver Jauan Jennings, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and linebacker Dre Greenlaw have exited the practice report.

The 49ers’ defensive line will take a hit this week, though.

They ruled out starting defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and list defensive end Samson Ebukam (quadriceps) as doubtful. Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (knee) remains on injured reserve.

Defensive end Nick Bosa, who has 8.5 sacks, is the only 49ers’ starting defensive lineman available Sunday.

It will mark the fifth consecutive game Armstead has missed with plantar fasciitis of his right foot and a hairline fracture of his left fibula.

Running back Elijah Mitchell will return from injured reserve, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, offensive tackle Colton McKivitz and defensive end Jordan Willis also are ready to return.