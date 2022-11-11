Antoine Winfield good to go for Sunday after clearing concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will have one of their key pieces in the secondary back for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters in his Friday press conference that safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has cleared the concussion protocol and is set to play.

“He’s been practicing all week, so he’s good to go,” Bowles said.

Winfield has missed the last two games. He did not practice in Week Eight and was limited in two sessions for Week Nine.

That Winfield made the trip to Germany was a good sign for his availability. Receiver Russell Gage, left guard Luke Goedeke, and linebacker J.J. Russell all did not make the trip and were ruled out.

Winfield has recorded 39 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, an interception and two passes defensed in seven games this season.