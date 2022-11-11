Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy: Justin Fields’ highlights “miraculous,” “unbelievable”

Getty Images

When it comes to the recent play of quarterback Justin Fields, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is not claiming credit for the Xs and Os that made it possible.

Instead, Getsy is giving Fields all the credit for doing things that simply can’t be coached.

“Obviously, he made some plays that were miraculous,” Getsy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I mean, they were pretty unbelievable.”

Getsy said Fields’ 62-yard touchdown run was not at all what was drawn up, and that based on how the play unfolded Getsy thought Fields was going to throw to receiver Darnell Mooney.

“As you review the film, it probably should have been a 15- or 20-yard completion to Mooney,” Getsy said. “The way he slid up in the pocket, you want to see him keep his shoulders a little bit more perpendicular to the line of scrimmage and rip the ball. He was headed there, he just got there a tick late because he squared his shoulders and then it turned into, like, an unbelievable play after that. Once he got to a certain point and I saw Mooney in a position to be able to cut the guy off, I was like, ‘There’s no way anyone’s catching that guy.’ So it was pretty cool.”

It was, indeed, a pretty cool performance by Fields. And it’s to Getsy’s credit that he’s allowing the offense to run through Fields’ strengths, even if that means not every play is run the way Getsy drew it up.