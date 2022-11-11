Bills list Josh Allen as questionable

Posted by Josh Alper on November 11, 2022, 3:11 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Multiple reporters at the open portion of Bills practice on Friday noted that quarterback Josh Allen was not on the field, but he isn’t listed as a non-participant in practice on the team’s injury report.

The Bills listed Allen as a limited participant with the right elbow injury that kept him from practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. That limited behind-the-scenes workout was enough for the team to keep the door open for him to play against the Vikings.

Allen was listed as questionable for that game. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in a radio interview that the team is taking it an hour at a time with the quarterback, so that approach will continue for a while.

Case Keenum will start if Allen does not go on Sunday and the Bills will have to promote Matt Barkley from the practice squad to ensure they have a backup in that circumstance. That move will have to be made by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

McDermott ruled safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) out during the aforementioned radio interview. Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) is listed as doubtful and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel) is listed as questionable.

3 responses to “Bills list Josh Allen as questionable

  1. Since they lost to the Jets the Bills no longer have the luxury of losing a game by sitting their best player. KC, Jets, & Ravens are all knocking at the door. Whether they admit it or not the Vikings want this win more than any other game thus far.

  2. It seems like half of the league’s fans were waiting for any minor injury to pull out the “told ya so, Bills fans – he runs too much! This was inevitable.”

    Just a reminder: he got hurt standing in the pocket. Which is actually were the vast majority of QB injuries take place. Allen has stated that he feels like he can protect himself better when he runs than when he’s back in the pocket.

    He’ll be fine on this one. If he misses this game, it’s likely just precautionary. And another reminder that football is a tough, hard-hitting game, and very few players make it through a career without missing some time.

  3. Just stop it already. He’s not playing Sunday. They don’t need him to beat the overrated Vikings.

