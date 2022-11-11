Bills taking it “one hour at a time” with Josh Allen

Getty Images

The Bills have been taking things day by day with quarterback Josh Allen’s elbow injury this week and head coach Sean McDermott said they’re going to go even more granular on Friday.

Allen has not practiced this week, but McDermott did not rule him out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings during a Friday morning appearance on WGR 550. He said that the team’s waiting to see what happens at practice later in the day and that they’ll shift to an hour by hour analysis of his condition.

“Today we’re going to literally take it one hour at a time and see how things go through the course of today and then go from there,” McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com.

Case Keenum will start against the Vikings if Allen is ultimately ruled out. While the team waits to make that call, McDermott did say that safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) have been ruled out for this weekend.