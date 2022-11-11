Bills taking it “one hour at a time” with Josh Allen

Posted by Josh Alper on November 11, 2022, 10:32 AM EST
NFL: NOV 06 Bills at Jets
Getty Images

The Bills have been taking things day by day with quarterback Josh Allen’s elbow injury this week and head coach Sean McDermott said they’re going to go even more granular on Friday.

Allen has not practiced this week, but McDermott did not rule him out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings during a Friday morning appearance on WGR 550. He said that the team’s waiting to see what happens at practice later in the day and that they’ll shift to an hour by hour analysis of his condition.

“Today we’re going to literally take it one hour at a time and see how things go through the course of today and then go from there,” McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com.

Case Keenum will start against the Vikings if Allen is ultimately ruled out. While the team waits to make that call, McDermott did say that safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) have been ruled out for this weekend.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Bills taking it “one hour at a time” with Josh Allen

  1. If he has an arm injury that has kept him out of practice all week and he’s the franchise player then there’s no way he’s going to play unless he’s fully healthy and/or he can’t do any more damage to that arm.

  2. Seriously, Allen is different tough. That guy is going to say he’s playing regardless.

    Bills are assured a playoff spot. They can beat any team anywhere (YEA YEA I know jets and dolphin fans) with healthy Josh Allen. Why risk ur season??? Sit that cat down for a week. Without Allen Buffalo ain’t gotta chance, no hate just fax. With him EASILY top 3 with KC and Philly

  3. It’s hard to believe that our resident Pats fan poster hasn’t commented yet. Something about how Bills fans were warned, or how this was inevitable given Allen’s running (even though the injury happened in the pocket, as most QB injuries do), or how the Bills haven’t won anything yet, or whatever.

    As to the article, hopefully Allen can play, but if not, it would be good to see Keenum get some experience w/ the offense and also see how he plays. He’s probably the best back up the Bills have had in many years.

  4. If Sean McDermott plays Allen against the Vikings he’s gambling a fools wager – that DL of theirs is no joke & one good hit or Josh slinging the ball in a hurry could be disastrous. Let Keenum play & let Allen rest that elbow, we’ll need him down the stretch – HEALTHY!

  5. I told everyone within earshot on Monday that Josh Allen will not play Sunday and for the next two or three weeks. The Buffalo Bills cannot be stupid enough to jeopardize the rest of their season let alone the playoffs (Super Bowl).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.