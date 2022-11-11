Brian Robinson: I’ve got to be stronger than what I’m up against

Getty Images

Commanders running back Brian Robinson has been back on the field for more than a month, but his media session on Thursday was not devoted to a discussion of the team’s running game or his hopes for Monday night’s game against the Eagles.

The main topic of his time with reporters was a statement released by the team in response to Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine’s plans for a civil suit against the team. After Racine’s office said they’d be making a “major announcement” on Thursday, the team responded by referencing Robinson getting shot in a robbery attempt this summer.

Two arrests have been made in the shooting.

Robinson’s agent criticized the team for using his client in that manner and Robinson said that he spoke to head coach Ron Rivera to tell “him how I felt about it and put it past me.” He added that he’d like to put the shooting past him entirely, but that things like the team’s statement make that difficult.

“I wish it would be like that, but the reality is it will take a while for it to die all the way down,” Robinson said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I’ve got to be stronger than what I’m up against. That’s been the case ever since it happened. I have to continue to do that.”

Robinson’s teammates also expressed frustration with the team invoking Robinson’s name in their squabble with Racine’s office, which makes it all the easier to understand why cornerback Benjamin St-Juste feels like the organization needs a “fresh start.”