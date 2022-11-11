David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out this weekend

Getty Images

The Browns are back from their bye week, but tight end David Njoku is not back from his ankle injury.

Njoku has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. It will be the second game that Njoku misses as a result of the injury he suffered against the Ravens in Week Seven.

Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster in Cleveland.

The Browns have also ruled out linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with a knee injury. His last game was also the matchup with Baltimore.

While Njoku and Owusu-Koramoah remain out, the Browns are set to have cornerback Denzel Ward and guard Wyatt Teller back in the lineup. Offensive lineman Michael Dunn is questionable due to a back injury.