D’Onta Foreman “very grateful” for opportunity with Panthers

Running back D'Onta Foreman was out of football last year when the Titans signed him to help cover for the absence of Derrick Henry and it wound up being the chance Foreman needed to show he was a capable NFL runner.

Foreman ran for 566 yards in nine games and then moved on to Carolina this offseason as a backup to Christian McCaffrey. His role changed when McCaffrey was dealt to the 49ers last month and Foreman has again shown that he’s able to handle the load of a starter.

Foreman’s load was larger than ever on Thursday night. He ran 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown in the 25-15 win and has now run 79 times for 389 yards and four touchdowns in four games since McCaffrey was traded.

After the game, Foreman expressed his gratitude for the chance in Carolina.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” Foreman said, via David Newton of ESPN.com.

The Panthers have won two of their four games since trading McCaffrey and the team is averaging nearly 160 rushing yards a game over that period, so the gratitude likely runs both ways.