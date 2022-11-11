Donte Jackson to have MRI on Achilles

Getty Images

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson‘s injury was a negative on an otherwise positive Thursday night for the team.

Jackson left during the second half of the 25-15 win with an Achilles injury. On Friday, head coach Steve Wilks said that Jackson is having an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

The obvious fear is that Jackson tore the tendon and will miss the rest of the season, but Wilks did not speculate on the extent of the injury at Friday’s press conference.

Jackson has 35 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and three passes defensed in eight games this season. He signed a three-year contract to remain with the team this offseason.