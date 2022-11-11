Ezekiel Elliott is questionable to play Sunday

Posted by Charean Williams on November 11, 2022, 4:59 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is questionable to play Sunday against the Packers.

Elliott missed the Cowboys’ last game after hyperextending his right knee in the Oct. 23 game against the Lions.

On his Friday radio interview on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remained optimistic about Elliott’s availability.

“I do [think he’ll play],” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Everything I’ve seen — I watched him yesterday, got a report on the practice. . . . I think he’s on the go.”

Elliott was limited in practice all week.

Elliott has 109 carries for 443 yards and four touchdowns while sharing time in the backfield with Tony Pollard this season. Pollard has 81 carries for 506 yards and five touchdowns.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) missed practice all week, and the Cowboys have ruled him out for Sunday.

No other player has a designation.

1 responses to “Ezekiel Elliott is questionable to play Sunday

  1. Not sure why Jerry Jones wants to rush Zeke back when Tony Pollard has been outplaying him for a couple years now

