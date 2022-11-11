Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is questionable to play Sunday against the Packers.

Elliott missed the Cowboys’ last game after hyperextending his right knee in the Oct. 23 game against the Lions.

On his Friday radio interview on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remained optimistic about Elliott’s availability.

“I do [think he’ll play],” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Everything I’ve seen — I watched him yesterday, got a report on the practice. . . . I think he’s on the go.”

Elliott was limited in practice all week.

Elliott has 109 carries for 443 yards and four touchdowns while sharing time in the backfield with Tony Pollard this season. Pollard has 81 carries for 506 yards and five touchdowns.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) missed practice all week, and the Cowboys have ruled him out for Sunday.

No other player has a designation.