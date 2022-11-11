Jarvis Landry will play, but Saints rule out five players and list four as questionable

Posted by Charean Williams on November 11, 2022, 4:15 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
The Saints will have receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on Sunday against the Steelers. He had another limited practice Friday.

Landry has not played since Week 4 in London.

That’s the good news for the Saints.

The bad news is they ruled out five players and list four others as questionable.

Running back Mark Ingram (knee), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), center Erik McCoy (calf), offensive guard Andrus Peat (triceps) and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) are out. None of them practiced this week.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), safety Marcus Maye (abdomen), defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness) and safety P.J. Williams (illness) are questionable. Kpassagnon and Williams were new additions to the practice report.

