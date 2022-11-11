Joe Thomas: Jeff Saturday hire was “most egregious thing I can ever remember happening in the NFL”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 11, 2022, 11:09 AM EST
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

Much has been written and said this week about the way-outside-the-box decision from Colts owner Jim Irsay to make former Colts center Jeff Saturday the interim head coach, despite Saturday having only three years of coaching experience, all at the high-school level.

Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas shared his thoughts on the situation earlier today, on NFL Network. Thomas did not mince words.

“When I saw this, I thought it was a joke,” Thomas said. “It was the most egregious thing I can ever remember happening in the NFL, and I went 1-31 my last two years in the NFL.”

That comment came near the end of the three-minute rant. Here’s how it started.

“When you hire your drinking buddy to be the head coach of an NFL football team, it is one of the most disrespectful things I’ve ever seen in my entire life to the commitment, the lifestyle, and the experience that it takes to be an NFL coach — any coach — much less the head coach of the Indianapolis Football Colts,” Thomas said. “You have got to be kidding me that this is something that Jim Irsay and Jeff Saturday, who’s not blameless for accepting the job, could have talked and decided that this was the best thing for the Indianapolis Colts at this juncture of the season.”

Saturday definitely isn’t blameless. As pointed out earlier this week, the Colts twice tried to hire Saturday as an assistant coach. If he’d taken the job, it would have been much easier to sell the notion of putting him in charge.

So why didn’t Saturday pounce on the opportunity to become a position coach? Did he not want the hours and stress unless he was the head coach? Regardless, he’ll be getting all the hours and stress he can handle, and then some.

“The commitment that it takes to be a head coach is beyond what people can even comprehend, unless you’ve been in that locker room,” Thomas said, pointing to the example created by one-and-done Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski. “He saw his children one time every week. . . . If it was a home game, he would get to see his kids two times every week. . . . That’s a lifestyle. That’s who you are. That’s not something that you can just show up for. It’s not something you sign up for. This is something that changes your life when you decide to be a coach. It’s one of the reasons I don’t want to coach. Because I want to see my children. I want to have a life outside of football.

“When you’re a coach in the NFL, you do not have a life outside of football. Why do you think coaches never retire? What are they going to do? They’ve never developed any other parts of their life.”

And so, instead of entrusting the job to someone who already has made that commitment, Irsay plucked a former player from a much easier lifestyle as an ESPN analyst. It was an affront to all of the people who have put in the time, demonstrated the effort, and honed their skills through work and work and work.

“The disrespect that NFL coaches have to feel when they saw that this hire was made is higher than almost anything I can ever possibly remember in the NFL,” Thomas said. “And then to defend the decision by saying, ‘I’m happy that he doesn’t have any experience because he’s not scared.’ Like, if you didn’t already insult every person that’s worked their entire life to be a coach in the NFL then to go up there and say, ‘I like that he has no experience because all of y’all NFL coaches are scared because you use logic and analytics to make decisions’?”

Thomas is right, and not just because he’s saying things we’ve already said. (But it helps.) No self-respecting coach should agree to interview for the Colts’ head-coaching job after the season, especially since it already feels as if Irsay will find a way to justify giving the job to Saturday, even if he goes 0-8.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Joe Thomas: Jeff Saturday hire was “most egregious thing I can ever remember happening in the NFL”

  2. Talk about shortsighted, jealous, and good way to ruin your reputation.. Jeff Saturday will prove to be good hire who opens doors for players to fast track to coaching.

  4. I don’t understand this hire at all. It’s almost as if Irsay is just checked out and has decided to let his buddy play head coach, whatever may or may not happen. Most IDGAF moment in NFL history if true.

  6. Get over it. Seems like Joe and media feel there is an entitlement and rigid rule set to follow for coaching. It’s a private business, one you don’t understand or have experience to be involved in. The owner can choose any direction to hire. Stop with the butt hurt “he don’t pay his dues” nonsense.

  7. Regardless what anyone thinks, at the end of the day Irsay is THE property owner which makes him THE decider of HIS property. This doesn’t make him immune to criticism, but it is vitally important to understand that THE property owner is THE decider of that property.

  8. Coaching hires are commonly nepotism. This one is to the extreme because of the lack of experience but we have seen nepotism in the NFL in all front office hires.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.