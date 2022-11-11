Josh Allen remains out of practice on Friday

Getty Images

It’s looking like Case Keenum will be behind center when the Bills take on the Vikings this weekend.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was not on the field for the portion of practice open to media on Friday. That means Allen has missed all three sessions this week with his elbow injury.

Earlier on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott said in a radio interview that the Bills are taking it “one hour at a time” with Allen and his elbow.

The full injury report with Allen’s game status will be released later on Friday, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be listed as anything other than “doubtful” or “out.”

Keenum has made two appearances for the Bills in mop-up duty this season, completing 2-of-7 passes.

He started a pair of games for Cleveland last year, going 2-0. In seven appearances, Keenum completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 462 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Keenum does already have built-in chemistry with receiver Stefon Diggs from their shared time with the Vikings. Keenum piloted the club to an 11-3 record as a starter in 2017 and produced the “Minneapolis Miracle” to defeat the Saints in the postseason.