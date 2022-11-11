Josh Allen remains out of practice on Friday

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 11, 2022, 12:12 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

It’s looking like Case Keenum will be behind center when the Bills take on the Vikings this weekend.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was not on the field for the portion of practice open to media on Friday. That means Allen has missed all three sessions this week with his elbow injury.

Earlier on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott said in a radio interview that the Bills are taking it “one hour at a time” with Allen and his elbow.

The full injury report with Allen’s game status will be released later on Friday, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be listed as anything other than “doubtful” or “out.”

Keenum has made two appearances for the Bills in mop-up duty this season, completing 2-of-7 passes.

He started a pair of games for Cleveland last year, going 2-0. In seven appearances, Keenum completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 462 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Keenum does already have built-in chemistry with receiver Stefon Diggs from their shared time with the Vikings. Keenum piloted the club to an 11-3 record as a starter in 2017 and produced the “Minneapolis Miracle” to defeat the Saints in the postseason.

24 responses to “Josh Allen remains out of practice on Friday

  2. Loved Keenum & Diggs together in Minnesota. In Buffalo, although, not so much! Vikings win by 14 (if Allen doesn’t play).

  3. Keenum jokingly impersonated a fan seeking autographs at a Bills mini camp. Here’s hoping he’s the best version of himself filling in for Allen this Sunday.

  4. All respect to the Vikings and what they have done so far this season – but with an experienced QB like Keenum behind center, the Bills should still be able to win this one at home. It will be a tough game but the home crowd can push them over the top.

    I hope they start developing the running game more, too. They’ll need to on Sunday if Allen doesn’t play. Cook is starting to look really good, and they can mix it up quite a bit with Singletary and Hines.

  6. I’ve watched enough Josh Allen and the Bills to know the Bills can win or lose to anyone, anywhere. Home field is not the difference maker it was before QB to play caller communications were non-existent. A healthy Allen in the playoffs is all that matters (assuming they make the playoffs).

  7. Wishing Allen a complete and speedy recovery and hope both the Bill’s and Viking’s fans get a Super Bowl win in the near future, but for the Vikings, not with Cousins. Like Rodgers, with his arrogance and show boating, he is extremely annoying and it’s getting worse with each win. What he needs is a lesson in humility.

  8. It’ll be like lamar last year they knew he was done for the year just didn’t want everyone else to know

  10. Keenum is a scrappy QB, but he cannot throw deep. He is a clone to Teddy and that’s why he worked so well in MN: they both have the same style and throwing ability. Great for passes under 15 yards. But anything over 20 yards sails and becomes fresh meat for the defense. Keenum is great at finding guys in a collapsing pocket.

  11. That last 60 yard pass attempt may have done a lot of damage to an already injured elbow. Ill advised.

  12. I’ve been saying it for a while now & wish I was wrong but it was only a matter of time before he got hurt. He takes SO many hits & people think because he’s a beast, it’s okay & he can take it. Well..nope. I respect how competitive he is, if I were a bills fan I would love it but he exposes himself so much, it was only a matter of time. Every big hit is a potential injury, QBs are going to get hit hard but the ones that survive are the ones that limit the hits, the ones that get the ball out quickly, get down when they run, throw the ball away instead of trying to make every play at the risk of exposing himself to getting blasted, the ones that say “ok the defense got this one but I’m going to get the next one”. Sometimes you have to accept losing a battle to win a war. Allen has every single f’ing tool you could ever dream of but if the bills can’t protect him from himself, the bills are always going to be the what-if champions. I’m not hating, bills fans, I don’t like seeing anyone get hurt. Hopefully he recovers & learns that lesson.

  13. We’ll, everyone was concerned that Allen would get injured running the ball.
    He gets injured instead just standing in the pocket where it’s “safe”.

  15. trumpsgottago4386 says:
    November 11, 2022 at 12:59 pm
    I’ve been saying it for a while now & wish I was wrong but it was only a matter of time before he got hurt. He takes SO many hits & people think because he’s a beast, it’s okay & he can take it. Well..nope.

    ==============================

    Spot on.

    It’s one thing taking on a tackler in the playoffs with the game on the line.

    It’s another to take on a tackler when leading by 21 in a regular season game.

  16. Because the Bills lost last week, they will probably win this game even without Allen. They’re too talented to lose two games in a row very often and they still have the home field and weather advantages. I expect the team to rally around Keenum and raise their level of play from last week.

  17. The “hour by hour” stuff is ridiculous, nothing more than a hope that the opposition will have to prepare for both QBs. Let him rest and get that elbow fully healed.
    I agree that the Vikings will have their hands full with Keenum anyway. He is one of the best back-ups in the league and the Buffalo D is very good.
    For some of us unfortunate, long suffering fans a Buffalo/MN matchup in the Superbowl would be great. One of them would have to finally win!

  19. Tough, hard running, QBs are so much fun to watch…

    For about 4-5 seasons, until their beaten up bodies start to fail them.

  20. trumpsgottago4386 says:
    November 11, 2022 at 12:59 pm
    I’ve been saying it for a while now & wish I was wrong but it was only a matter of time before he got hurt. He takes SO many hits & people think because he’s a beast, it’s okay & he can take it. Well..nope. I respect how competitive he is, if I were a bills fan I would love it but he exposes himself so much, it was only a matter of time. Every big hit is a potential injury, QBs are going to get hit hard but the ones that survive are the ones that limit the hits, the ones that get the ball out quickly, get down when they run, throw the ball away instead of trying to make every play at the risk of exposing himself to getting blasted, the ones that say “ok the defense got this one but I’m going to get the next one”. Sometimes you have to accept losing a battle to win a war. Allen has every single f’ing tool you could ever dream of but if the bills can’t protect him from himself, the bills are always going to be the what-if champions. I’m not hating, bills fans, I don’t like seeing anyone get hurt. Hopefully he recovers & learns that lesson

    ———-

    He was hurt in a passing play in the pocket

  21. “ hope both the Bill’s and Viking’s fans get a Super Bowl win”

    Haha…..please child!!!!

  22. trumpsgottago4386 says:
    November 11, 2022 at 12:59 pm
    I’ve been saying it for a while now & wish I was wrong but it was only a matter of time before he got hurt. He takes SO many hits & people think because he’s a beast, it’s okay & he can take it. Well..nope.

    ==============================

    I’m not sure I understand this take given this situation. This injury was as he was standing in the pocket and about to throw the ball. It wasn’t like he was running and taking on tacklers.

  24. Call it gamesmanship but honestly if I were I Bills fan I would be worried the organization isn’t even pretending to be straight up with the injury. The whole “hour to hour” thing makes me think this could be a very serious injury.

