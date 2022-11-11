Kelvin Beachum named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 10

Getty Images

Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum has been named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week 10.

Beachum is being recognized by the NFLPA for his work as host of a food distribution event with the United Food Bank this week. More than 200 families took part in the event and Beachum enlisted the help of his teammates to hand out food and interact with those in attendance.

It’s the fifth time that Beachum’s off-field work has been honored by the NFLPA.

“I’m honored to be named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP,” Beachum said in a statement. “I have always believed that access to nutritious food and clean water are basic human rights; and as a father, a neighbor and a Christian, I feel a strong responsibility to serve others and be a catalyst for the solutions to significant problems our communities are facing.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to a foundation or charity of Beachum’s choice. He will also join the other weekly honorees in becoming eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.