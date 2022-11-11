Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer.

The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on Sunday. He participated in practice in a limited fashion all week.

Right tackle Evan Neal will not be back from his knee injury this week. Neal will miss his second straight game after missing practice the last three days.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) has also been ruled out while linebacker Oshane Ximenes (quad) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) join Golladay in the questionable category.