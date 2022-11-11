Kyler Murray, Budda Baker will be game-time decisions

Getty Images

Quarterback Kyler Murray was on the practice field again on Friday, but the Cardinals aren’t willing to rule him in or out for Sunday’s game against the Rams just yet.

Murray was listed as out of practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury before returning to work the last two days. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at his Friday press conference that Murray will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

Colt McCoy will start if Murray is unable to play. Trace McSorley is on the active roster as the third quarterback.

Safety Budda Baker was also on the practice field Friday. That was unexpected given this week’s word that he’ll miss multiple games with a high ankle sprain and Kingsbury said the team will be smart about making any decision concerning playing him this weekend.