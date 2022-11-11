Marquise Goodwin listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Seahawks are in pretty good shape on the injury front for the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has been listed as questionable to play because of a groin injury. It looks like Goodwin will wind up on the right side of the final call about his status because he was a full participant in practice on Friday.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the day that linebacker Darrell Taylor is expected to play after missing time with a groin injury. Taylor did not receive an injury designation for the game after another full practice session.

Linebacker Cullen Gillaspia (knee) was the only other player with an injury designation. He’s been ruled out for the matchup with the Buccaneers.