Matt Canada: I think Kenny Pickett is going to have a tremendous second half and tremendous career

Getty Images

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has shown flashes of his talent in his first five appearances.

But Pittsburgh would like to get the 20th overall pick of this year’s draft going in a more positive direction over the back half of the season.

Pickett has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 962 yards with two touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also fumbled three times with one lost.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said on Thursday that it’ll be a testament to the young quarterback if he “continues to take mistakes off the table.”

“He’s going to make mistakes; he’s a rookie quarterback in the NFL,” Canada said in his press conference. “All rookies do that. Those things occur at that position, which is so focal if it occurs, but it’s never OK. We’re not justifying. We know there’s no curve for that.

“But I think, to answer your question, what we’re looking for is for him to not make the same mistakes again. Obviously, as he evolves, and I think when you look at guys who’ve played a long time, that’s what occurs. So, hopefully he’ll do that. He’s working hard at it and had a good week to prepare. Feel good about it.”

While noting that many great quarterbacks have had poor rookie stat lines, Canada said the expectations for Pickett and the Steelers’ second half don’t change.

“We’ve got to win, and he knows that,” Canada said. “Like I said, I tell you all the time, he’s an unbelievably competitive guy, so he’s not happy with that. We’re not happy with that.

“But I think Kenny is going to have a tremendous second half of the season and a tremendous career.”